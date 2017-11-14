Steering You Right: Closures On The Palmetto Expy., I-75

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers who take the Palmetto Expressway or I-75 should be aware of some closures this week.
This Thursday, all NB Lanes of I-75 will be closed from NW 138th Street to Miami Gardens Drive.
The closures start from 11:59 p.m. to 5 am the next day.
Drivers will be detoured at NW 138th Street.
Tonight and Wednesday night, all SB 826 lanes will be closed at the I-75 NB entrance ramp.
Drivers can take I-75 NB, exit Hialeah Gardens Blvd to NW 122nd Street EB then hop back onto the Palmetto SB from there.
Over the weekend, Friday and Saturday, we have around the clock closures on I-95.
This includes all NB express lanes from the I-95 to the Golden Glades Interchange will be closed from 11pm to 11am the following morning.