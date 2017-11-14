SFHSS Top 15: Week 12 – Let The Playoffs Begin!

For those who have been part of the state playoffs in the past, you already know that things happen in the post season.

Last week, five Top 15 programs were beaten in the opening round of the playoffs, teaching many favorites that things can happen when talent is on the field.

What those losses did was give some of the underdogs hope as they move on to the second round – which once again will provide some impressive games that many had looked forward to.

As we start the second week, it is refreshing to know that teams who were no selected as favorites, are indeed very much alive in the Race For Orlando.

As you will see some new faces in this week’s ratings, we also have to remember the teams who lost last weekend after outstanding seasons and making so many sacrifices during a strange year.

Outstanding season for Deerfield Beach (8-3, 8A), Miramar (8-2, 8A), Palmetto (8-2, 8A), Plantation (9-2, 8A) and Norland (6-4, 6A). When the final rankings are done, we are sure you will see a number of these quality programs.

1. Plantation American Heritage – (10-0, 5A): LAST WEEK: The No. 1 seed Patriots won for the 24th straight time – against Merritt Island, 42-0. THIS WEEK: Will host Orlando Bishop Moore on Friday at 7:30.

2. Columbus (8-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The No. 1 seeded Explorers rolled over Homestead, 50-0. THIS WEEK: It will be a meeting with South Dade.

3. Cardinal Gibbons (10-1, 5A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs rolled over Orlando Jones, 43-30. THIS WEEK: It will be back on the road for a trip to Rockledge.

4. Miami Central (9-2, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Rockets rolled on the road in Palm Bay, beating Heritage, 42-6. THIS WEEK: It’s the second meeting of the year with No. 6 Northwestern.

5. Miami High (9-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The surprising Stingarees rolled to a 28-0 win against Miami Pametto. THIS WEEK: It’s a huge matchup with defending 8A state champion No. 12 Southridge.

6. Miami Northwestern (9-2, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Bulls rolled to a first round playoff win against Palm Coast Matanzas, 33-0. THIS WEEK: The No. 1 seed will be back at home at Traz Powell Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 against No. 4 Central in a rematch.

7. Chaminade-Madonna (8-2, 3A). LAST WEEK: The Lions started the playoffs with a convincing 38-0 win against Delray American Heritage. THIS WEEK: It will be another home game – against North Palm Beach Benjamin on Friday night at Calvary Christian.

8. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2, 7A). LAST WEEK: The Raiders rebounded from a loss to Miramar – beating South Miami handily, 56-0. THIS WEEK: It will be another home game against surprising West Broward at 7:30.

9. University School (8-1, 4A) – LAST WEEK: The Sharks rebounded from their first loss of the year – with a convincing win over Glades Central, 44-21. THIS WEEK: It will be a showdown with surprising Miami Monsignor Pace at 7:30.

10. Western (9-2, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Wildcats stunned state-rated Deerfield Beach, 20-17. THIS WEEK: It’s back on the road – with a game against Palm Beach Central at 7:30.

11. Carol City (7-3, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs began defense of their state title – with a win on the road against Dillard, 23-0. THIS WEEK: Back on the road for a trip to Daytona Beach Mainland.

12. Southridge (7-3, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Spartans rolled over Belen Jesuit, 35-14. THIS WEEK: It will be a meeting with No. 5 Miami High at 7:30.

13. South Dade (9-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Buccaneers got by North Miami, 21-3. THIS WEEK: It will be a big matchup with No. 2 Christopher Columbus on Thursday at Tropical Park.

14. Doral Academy (9-2, 7A) – LAST WEEK: The Firebirds got by Nova, 36-26. THIS WEEK: It’s a trip to Palm Beach Gardens for a 7:30 meeting with Dwyer.

15. West Broward (9-2, 7A) – LAST WEEK: The Bobcats won their first ever post-season playoff game over Forest Hill, 31-26. THIS WEEK: It’s a trip to No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas at 7:30.

(TIE) Champagnat Catholic (7-2, 2A) – LAST WEEK: The Lions started their march to Orlando with a convincing win over Naples St. John Neumann, 44-12. THIS WEEK: A matchup at No. 1 seed Moore Haven.

(TIE) Monsignor Pace (8-2, 4A) – LAST WEEK: The Spartans rolled in the rain against Key West, 31-7. THIS WEEK: It’s a huge matchup against No. 9 University School – on the road – at 7:30.

