Report: Stanton Won’t Waive No Trade Clause For Red Sox, Cardinals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Major League Baseball’s GM Meetings are in progress in Orlando, and the future of Miami Marlins’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton is becoming an increasingly hot topic.

With the Marlins, under new ownership, expected to shed nearly $50 Million in payroll – trading Stanton and his massive contract sounds like a no-brainer from a financial standpoint (although the baseball merits of this can surely be argued. Trading your team’s best player can only help you long term if you get the right pieces in return.)

The biggest obstacle for the Marlins front office to get a deal done could come from Stanton himself. He has a full no trade clause and is reportedly not shy about using it.

Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald cautions Red Sox and Cardinals fans not to start planning a welcoming party for Stanton.

A baseball source said yesterday that he’s been told Stanton will not accept a trade to either the Red Sox or the Cardinals, another team linked early and often in trade rumors. Perhaps there’s some flexibility in that stance, but Stanton’s preference is a factor.

And according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Miami’s asking price for Stanton could scare some potential suitors away.

Some rival execs view the Marlins' prospect asking price for Giancarlo Stanton as shockingly high and somewhat out of touch with reality, and not discounted nearly enough given the whopping $295 million he's owed (with the forthcoming out clause after the 2020 season). — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 14, 2017

According to Dayn Perry of CBS Sports, the San Francisco Giants also have interest in Stanton. This could be one of his favored destinations, as he seems to favor his native West Coast. The next hurdle will be seeing whether they meet the Marlins’ demands.