Miami Hurricanes Now No. 3 In Newest College Football Playoff Rankings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes are now No. 3 in the newest College Football Playoff rankings out Tuesday night.
The 9-0 Canes were sitting at No. 7 when they demolished then-No. 3 Notre Dame 41-8.
The Associated Press college football poll had Miami sliding into No. 2, but that spot is now being occupied by ACC rivals Clemson.
The Canes and Tigers are set to square off on December 2nd in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the conference title.
Win that game, as well as remaining regular-season matchups with Virginia and Pittsburgh that precede the ACC title tilt, and Miami will surely have one of the spots in the four-team CFP field.
As for the other current playoff contenders, Nick Saban’s Alabama is No. 1 and the Oklahoma Sooners are No. 4 to round it out.