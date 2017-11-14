Mentoring Matters: Trio Looks For Life’s Great Adventures

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Good things come in threes. Kelly Dockrell and her ‘littles’ are a good example of that. When CBS4’s Eugene Ramirez met them as part of our Mentoring Matters program, they were out for a mid-day horse ride, just the latest adventure for this thrill-seeking threesome.

Five years ago, Dockrell left a tumultuous relationship and wanted to redirect the love she had to give. She joined Big Brothers Big Sisters and was matched with Angie, 12, and Ceci, 14. Since then, Dockrell has been on a mission to show the girls that life should be lived to the fullest.

“There’s nothing better to see than the first time a child experiences something awesome,” explained Dockrell.

From trying new foods, to learning how to golf, the ladies are always looking for adventure, with Dockrell leading the way.

“She’s fun, she encourages us to try new things,” Angie Jimenez said. Angie says the outings have also made her closer to her sister, Ceci.

The lucky littles are first-generation Americans. Their mom is from Guatemala, and their dad is from El Salvador. The girls also credit the mentorship program with bringing them out of their shell.

“We were very shy and now we’re super outgoing with her, and we’re comfortable to talk to each other about anything,” says Ceci Jimenez.

The three are a perfect match. On their many adventures, they often even match their outfits. They have matching boots, rings, even bracelets with depicting a scorpion to commemorate the time Dockrell took them to eat scorpion.

At the center of their special relationship is their faith. Each outing includes some time for prayer. Dockrell believes she answered her calling, and now she encourages others to do the same. She says it’s as simple as sharing your life.

“Pick something you’re passionate about and that you enjoy doing, and bring a child along.”

Kelly is moving to Hawaii before the end of the year, but she plans to keep in contact with the girls. She hopes to show them island life someday.

