Authorities Find Man’s Body In Burning Car At A Park

Filed Under: Bicentennial Park, Body Found, Fire, Local TV, North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — After putting out a car blaze, fire rescue found a man’s body inside.

Broward Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a call around 5 a.m. about a car on fire in North Lauderdale’s Bicentennial Park at 6100 Kimberly Boulevard.

Fire Rescue was called to put out the fire.

Once it was put out, deputies and fire rescue examining the car say they found the man’s body inside the vehicle.

BSO have not identified the man but say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

It remains unclear what caused the blaze.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

