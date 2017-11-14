GOP Senatorial Committee Joins Those Calling For Roy Moore To Drop Out Of Senate Race

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The National Republican Senatorial committee is now among those calling for Roy Moore to drop out of his race for a senate seat from Alabama.

Five women now accuse the 56-year-old Republican of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Moore denies everything and his wife says he is the most gentle, most kind man she has ever met.

Moore says he doesn’t even know the latest woman to accuse him of sexual misconduct in the late 1970’s.

“This is absolutely false,” Moore said. “This is a political maneuver and has nothing to do with reality.”

Beverly Young Nelson was 16-years-old when she says Moore offered her a ride home from her job as a waitress.

“Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me, putting his hands on my breast,” Nelson said. “Instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch.”

With the allegations against Moore mounting, some of Capitol Hill’s most influential lawmakers are calling for him to quit the senate race.

“If he claims to care about the people, he should step aside,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

“He should not be a united states senator,” said Arizona Sen. John McCain.

“I hope he steps down immediately,” said Arizona Junior Sen. Jeff Flake.

“If these accusations are true there’s no place for him in the Senate,” said Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby.

If Moore stays in the race, some republicans are considering a write-in campaign for Luther Strange who lost the primary to Moore.

Alabama voters go to the polls on December 12.

After Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for Moore to withdraw, Moore shot back on Twitter last night saying McConnell should quit.