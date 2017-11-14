Deputies: 11-Year-Old Steals Car, Takes It On A Joyride

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — An 11-year-old is in trouble with the law, charged with stealing an elderly woman’s car and taking it on a joy ride.
The child, who will remain unidentified to protect his identity, totaled the vehicle, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
The elderly victim told police a neighbor knocked on her door Tuesday morning to let her know the child was stealing her car.
Once the child reportedly took her vehicle, he crashed it into a concrete pillar and rod iron gate near NW 25th Ave and NW 13th Street.
The crash left the elderly woman’s car totaled, deputies said.
That’s when the child fled the scene of the crash and ran to his school.
When he arrived at school, school officials were able to contact his mother and the authorities.
Deputies took the child into custody.
The child was able to show deputies where he left the vehicle.
The 11-year-old has since been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.