PLAYOFF SPOTLIGHT: South Dade’s Talent Keeps Them In Every Game

If you have followed high school football for any length of time, you know that the talent that has always come from South Dade High is impressive.

Through the years, this program has always used that local talent to stay in every playoff race – even capturing a title in 2013.

What the Buccaneers feature every season are athletes who can run, are strong and compete at such a high level in the youth leagues, they are more than ready for anything that comes their way.

What Coach Nathaniel Hudson and his staff have done over the past five years is produce talent and battle until the end. That was evident in a first round 21-3 win over North Miami in the state playoffs.

With Christopher Columbus coming up this Friday – in the second round – South Dade has the talent to lineup with anyone, and a 9-1 record this season certainly backs it up.

As so many programs in South Florida, the Buccaneers are stacked with major college athletes who are a cut above. It is a group that has always been competitive and will not back down from any challenge.

This year, anywhere you look on this team, there are big time playmakers. Athletes who can step it up and has already shown they are ready to do it at the next level.

Here are some of the athletes on this team who make them go:

2018 – Jamal Anderson, DB. Just like everyone on this team, here is a football talent who makes plays, helps the younger players and is a major contributor for a program that has only scratched the surface. Quality player who competes for 48 minutes.

2018 – Chris Carter, TE. Having watched this quality prospect for three years, you can see why USF jumped at the chance to get him for next season. A big time playmaker who continues to improve and get better every year. Will be one of those elite athletes that will step up at every level.

2020 – Johnathan Denis, OL. The college coaches who have been through this season have left, talking about this impressive big man who has been a key for the team up front this season. Just a sophomore who will continue to get better – especially lining up against the Buccaneers’ defense.

2018 – D.J. Ivey, DB. On his way to the University of Miami, there is no getting around how impressive this prospect is as a player, a leader and someone who is respected by players, coaches, students and the administration. They do not come any finer that DJ as a person.

2019 – Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, LB. Easily one of the best kept secrets, here is a true talent who continues to improve and jump on the radar screen. Here is big, quick and understands how to play the position. Ask any coach on the team and all will tell you that this is going to be one of the best defensive players in South Florida.

2019 – Wilbeni Jean-Baptiste, OL. Another of the seniors who really has stepped up his game – with the departure of some key big men over the past two years. Remained a very solid force up front.

2018 – Patrick Joyner, DE/TE. This is easily as good as you get at the high school level. Headed to FSU, there is no doubting how great this young man will be one day. Can dominate the play on either side of the ball. Strong, athletic and impressive!

2019 – Frank Ladson, WR. At 6-4, this University of Florida commitment is another of those dominating football prospects who terrorizes every defense he goes against. His speed, quickness, athletic ability, skill and size advantage will have him doing things over the next decade that will blow people away.

2018 – Dervon Marius, LB. While he has been at a few programs in his career, there was never a doubt how talented this young man would be. Strong, quick and very athletic are the things that have made this football player one of the best and one of the most effective on the team. Tough to block him and college coaches need to understand that this is a player who has never gotten any real traction – until now!

2021 – Torey Morrison, QB. Two words here: Tutu Atwell. If there was ever a clone for one of the most exciting players we have had in South Florida, here it is – and the best thing is he will have played for five years and will get bigger and better every season. This is a young man who gets it done and leaves defenses shaking their collective heads. South Dade is the big winner, here.

2019 – Tyrique Stevenson, DB. Will be one of the best in the country next season. Skills like you just do not see every day. He is long and quick and as talented as you will find anywhere. Just another of the major talents that make this team go.

BUCCANEERS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

2021 – Jason Baker, WR

2019 – Najeh Baker, WR

2020 – Terrell Battle, DL

2021 – Chance Briand, OL

2019 – Benny Burns, RB

2019 – Andrew Castellanos, DB

2018 – Fred Climpson, DB

2019 – Quinton Collier, DL

2018 – Davaugh Crawley, WR

2021 – Carl Dunkin, LB

2020 – Jimmy Evans, LB

2020 – Jaiden Francois, DB

2018 – Michael Gardiner, LB

2018 – Santiago Gomez, PK

2021 – Rayshod Gordon, OL

2018 – John Gossman, QB

2020 – Miyles Hammond, DL

2019 – Devin Hardy, DB

2018 – Donnie Harrison, DB

2020 – Carl Kitchen, DB

2019 – Kevon Ladaker, WR

2019 – Anthony Loboguerrero, LB

2018 – John Lockee, OL

2020 – Jose Marital, OL

2018 – Edward Moreno, DB

2019 – Felix Nembhard, RB/WR

2019 – Aaron Nieves, DB

2021 – Jähem Nottage, DL

2019 – Lazaro Nunez, DL

2019 – Darrien Parrish, DE

2019 – William Perez, OL

2019 – Demetrius Randolph, WR/RB

2018 – Willie Robinson, DL

2019 – Joshua Roland, LB

2020 – Robert Scott, OL

2020 – Tanaveius Shropshire, DL

2021 – Leonard Taylor, DL

2019 – Alejandro Vega, DL/OL

2018 – Andrew Waller, OL

2018 – Fralon Warren, QB/WR

2020 – Keshawn Washington, DB

2020 – Nathan Wilcox, TE

2019 – Dante Williams, DB

2018 – Tyler Zimero, RB

