Panthers Run All Over Dolphins In 45-21 Drubbing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLOTTE (CBSMiami) – For the second time in three weeks the Miami Dolphins were embarrassed on national television.

A game that was tight in the final minute of the first half quickly became anything but as the Carolina Panthers rolled to a 45-21 win.

Miami had the ball with three timeouts and :47 seconds on the clock in a 10-7 game but things quickly spiraled out of control.

Following a Jay Cutler interception, the Panthers scored a quick touchdown to take a 17-7 lead into halftime.

Then after receiving the second half kickoff Carolina drove down the field and scored another touchdown.

Five consecutive Panthers drives ended in touchdowns, with the stingy Dolphins defense of October nowhere in sight.

Cam Newton had a monster game, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for 95 yards.

PANTHERS RUNNING WILD

Jonathan Stewart led all players with 110 yards on just 17 carries and as a team, Carolina ran for 294 yards and averaged 8.2 yards per carry.

MCDONALD SOLID DEBUT

T.J. McDonald looked like he was in mid-season form during his Dolphins debut. He led the team with nine tackles and nearly came up with a red zone interception during the first half. The play was originally called a pick but replay showed the tip of the ball hit the grass.

IMPRESSIVE ROOKIE

Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey hurt the Dolphins as a runner and as a receiver. He finished with a 4-yard rushing touchdown and a 2-yard receiving touchdown, the first multi-score game of his career.

JARVIS THE TD MACHINE

Another game, another touchdown for Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry. He now has scored in five of Miami’s last six games.