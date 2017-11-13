Police Search For Suspect In North Miami Beach Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach Police are searching for a man who reportedly attacked another outside a store over the weekend.
Police say two men were arguing outside a Jiffy Food store near NE 163 Street and US-1 on Sunday.
That’s when one man stabbed the other in the neck multiple times, officers said,
A trail of blood leads from the middle of the sidewalk in front of several stores.
A person at the store told CBS4’s Carey Codd that the victim and his assailant knew each other and are frequent customers at the corner store.
Police would not confirm if they had recovered surveillance video from cameras outside the plaza.
Police have not made an arrest in the case.
If you have any information, call police at Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.