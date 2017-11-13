Moore Threatens Lawsuit, McConnell Wants Him To Leave Race

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore and that Moore should leave the race, the Kentucky Republican said Monday.

Meantime, Moore is digging in his heels against accusations of sexual misconduct with young women in the 1970’s. Moore says the claims are not true and he refuses to drop out of the Senate race.

Moore also says he is going to sue The Washington Post over its report in which four women claim Moore sought romantic or sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers. The four accusers have confirmed their allegations to CBS News.

Leigh Corfman says she was 14 when Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her. Moore says the claims are designed to derail his campaign to win a seat in the Senate.

“To think that grown women would wait 40 years to come before right before an election to bring charges is absolutely unbelievable,” said Moore.

Judge Moore is refusing to drop out of the Senate race despite pressure from many establishment Republicans to do so.

“The accusations have more credibility than the denial. I think it’d be best if Roy would just step aside,” said Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey on “Meet the Press.”

Three conservative senators have already rescinded their support of Moore over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Speaking outside a campaign event in Huntsville Sunday night, Moore’s supporters say he is still going to win.

“Keep watching the state of Alabama. We’ve got our game on. We’re going to send Roy Moore to the U.S. Senate and we’re going to have an impact in national politics for years to come,” said Tom Fredricks, a Republican running for the District 4 seat for the Alabama House of Representatives.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election on December 12th.

Some Republicans are urging appointed Alabama Senator Luther Strange to run as a write-in candidate but he has not yet said whether he will wage a write-in campaign.