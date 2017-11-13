Miami Is Getting Its Own Museum Of Ice Cream

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s happening! Miami is getting an ice cream museum.
It’s real and it’s opening December 13th – just in time for Christmas.
It will be located in a four-story building located in the Faena District in Mid-Beach.
As for why Miami, the founder Maryellis Bunn says she chose the sunny city to celebrate its diverse and culturally inclusive environment.
It will serve as a safe environment for visitors to embrace their imagination and creativity.
Expect sprinkle pools, maybe a room of hanging bananas and some sweet treats!
The Miami location would be the fourth Museum of Ice Cream in the U.S.
Other locations include Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York.
Pre-sale tickets will be sold to the public starting Friday, November 17th at 11 a.m.
Tickets, which will run you about $38, include ice cream tastings and in-house treats!
The Museum of Ice Cream will be located at 3400 Collins Avenue.