New Miami Beach Mayor Sworn In As Outgoing Mayor Touts Time In Office

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s the start of a new era on Miami Beach Monday as the newly elected Mayor Dan Gelber is sworn and outgoing Mayor Philip Levine talks about his time in office.

Levine delivered his final speech as Mayor of Miami Beach from commission chambers.

“We’ve made bold promises which we honored and fulfilled with bold action,” said Levine.

A tribute video showed Levine at work across the city with Levine, in his own words, touting progress.

“Our plan to fight sea level is working while we still have a long way to go we’ve had far less sunny day flooding,” he said.

His final farewell speech received a standing ovation from other city leaders to thank him for all that he has done.

“The things that this man has accomplished in four years, just one of them would have been monumental on the resume of a mayor,” said, Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola.

But the last four years hasn’t gone by without controversy.

Levine supported a ban on alcohol sales after 2:00 a.m. on a popular stretch of Ocean Drive, he said, to combat rising crime in the area.

Hundreds of demonstrators crowded outside city hall just last month in protest. Voters later rejected the ban at the ballot box.

Levine leaves weeks after officially announcing his plan for higher office. He is running for Governor of Florida and aims to be the first Democrat to hold the office in 20 years.

Dan Gelber is sworn in as the new Mayor of Miami Beach on Nov. 123, 2017 (CBS4)As Levine said his farewells, Dan Gelber took the oath of office as Mayor of the City of Miami Beach.

Gelber, a Miami Beach native, is a former state lawmaker and son of former Miami Beach Mayor Seymour Gelber.

Newly elected members of the Miami Beach Commission were also sworn in Monday morning including Michael Gongora, Mark Samuelian, and incumbent Micky Steinberg.