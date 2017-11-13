Exclusive: Young Man Pulled From Fiery Wreck Finally Gets Chance To Thanks His Heroes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A young man pulled from a fiery wreck finally got the chance to honor the hero police officers who risked their own lives to save his.

It was December of 2016 when Carlos Luis Aloma’s car burst into flames following a horrific crash.

Just before his overturned car exploded, three Miami-Dade officers pulled the severely injured 21-year-old out.

Aloma was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital in horrible condition.

Nearly a year later, Aloma met and thanked his three heroes, officers Joseph Vallejos, Youvani Sosa and Edward Brochu.

“I was able to make a full recovery without complications… look!” Aloma told the officers, bending over and then doing a kick.

The officers were honored by the Kendall Federated Home Owners Association with certificates and plaques Monday night.

“I had no idea that he was gonna be here at all,” said Officer Joseph Vallejos. “The feeling you can’t explain, like, wow!”

Aloma’s mother was very appreciative of the officers.

“They show me that they really care. They have compassion and compassion for what they do,” said Maria Christina Aloma.