Hurricanes Football Players, Led By Junior Demetrius Jackson, Give Thanksgiving Turkeys To Needy Families

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes football team may be unfairly labeled ‘convicts’ thanks to a 30-year-old novelty t-shirt, but the current squad would be considered anything but.
Demetrius Jackson, a mainstay on the Hurricanes defense, is one of several players that is very involved in community service.
Jackson, a redshirt junior defensive lineman, held a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Monday at two schools in Overtown.
Jackson and several Hurricanes teammates were at Phyllis Wheatley Elementry School and Horace Mann Middle School, handing out turkeys and other Thanksgiving food to needy families.
Jackson, who had surgery last week after suffering a season-ending injury just days before, did not let his sore knee stop him from giving back to the community he grew up in.
He was joined by Hurricanes teammates Kendrick Norton, Pat Bethel, Trent Harris and Chris Herndon for the event.