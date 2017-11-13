Heat Captain Udonis Haslem Paying It Forward For Miami Do Good Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The second annual Do Good Week here in Miami kicked off on Monday.
It’s an initiative sponsored by United Healthcare to promote and highlight all things good in the world.
The week could not be kicked off in a better way as Monday is World Kindness Day.
Miami Heat veteran captain Udonis Haslem stopped by the CBS4 studio to chat with Bianca Peters about how and why he’s paying it forward in the city he calls home.
“You know, being a Miami kid and growing up in a family where we didn’t have much, it was always important to provide for one another, look out for one another and do good,” Haslem said. “And you know, having friends that weren’t as lucky as me to have both parents in the house, we always invited people over and took care of people. So I was raised as far as doing good and helping others, and giving back, it’s just been something that is near and dear to me.”
All week long United Healthcare volunteers and Do Good Week ambassadors like Haslem will be participating in various activities that promote acts of service.
You can get involved too, just by paying it forward.
Buy a stranger a coffee, volunteer, help your neighbor and share your good by using the hashtag #DoGoodWeek.