Man Tells Police He Was Shooting At Rats After 8-Hour Standoff

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man told officers he was shooting at rats with his rifle. All this after an 8-hour standoff with police.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that neighbors in the Palm Harbor area began reporting hearing gunshots about 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies heard more shots coming from a house after they arrived.
Authorities say they set up a perimeter around the house where 51-year-old Stephen Jonas lives, trying to contact him for about eight hours. Finally, investigators say Jonas walked out and was arrested. Deputies found a .223-caliber rifle inside and many other weapons.
At least one round hit a nearby home. No one was injured.
Jonas faces a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Court records listed no lawyer for him.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)