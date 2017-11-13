Man Tells Police He Was Shooting At Rats After 8-Hour Standoff

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man told officers he was shooting at rats with his rifle. All this after an 8-hour standoff with police.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that neighbors in the Palm Harbor area began reporting hearing gunshots about 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies heard more shots coming from a house after they arrived.

Authorities say they set up a perimeter around the house where 51-year-old Stephen Jonas lives, trying to contact him for about eight hours. Finally, investigators say Jonas walked out and was arrested. Deputies found a .223-caliber rifle inside and many other weapons.

At least one round hit a nearby home. No one was injured.

Jonas faces a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Court records listed no lawyer for him.

