Dion Waiters Responds To Rudy Gobert’s ‘Dirty’ Accusation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During the Miami Heat’s Friday win at the Utah Jazz, Heat guard Dion Waiters collided with Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s knee while diving for a loose ball. Gobert suffered a bone bruise on the play.
While Gobert was able to re-enter the game on Friday, the Jazz have now shut him down for the next four weeks, after which time, he’ll be reevaluated.
After the game, Gobert accused Waiters of a “dirty play.”
On Monday, Waiters responded.
Here’s what the Heat guard had to say, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
“I’ve never been a dirty player in my life,” Waiters said. “I went for the ball. Tell him to get out of his feelings and that’s what it is, just like that.”
“I didn’t even know that was him,” Waiters said. “I went for the ball, making a basketball play. He [goes] right to social media. I ain’t a social media guy. At the end of the day, that [expletive] don’t matter. Tell him to get out of his feelings. We won, they lost. So what.”
“I’ve never been a dirty player in my life,” Waiters said. “If he thought it was a dirty play, you come to me as a man and you ask me and I’ll tell him the same [expletive] I’m saying now. I saw it on social media, late, after the win. I’m not a dirty player.”
Up next for Miami – they’ll host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday Night – 7:30 PM from the American Airlines Arena.