WATCH LIVE: Facing South Florida With Jim DeFede

Two Hospitalized Following Deputy-Involved Boating Accident

Filed Under: Boating Accident, Local TV, Port Everglades

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved boating accident.

The crash took place off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

A Port Everglades Harbor Patrol boat carrying two deputies had a mechanical failure that caused it to crash into a Holland America Cruise Ship.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital.

They are expected to be ok.

Damage to the ship appeared to be superficial.

It’s departure was delayed however as the Coast Guard is conducting an inspection.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch