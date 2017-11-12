Two Hospitalized Following Deputy-Involved Boating Accident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved boating accident.
The crash took place off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.
A Port Everglades Harbor Patrol boat carrying two deputies had a mechanical failure that caused it to crash into a Holland America Cruise Ship.
Both deputies were taken to the hospital.
They are expected to be ok.
Damage to the ship appeared to be superficial.
It’s departure was delayed however as the Coast Guard is conducting an inspection.