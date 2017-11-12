Facing South Florida: Investigation Into Hollywood Nursing Home Deaths

By Jim DeFede
This week on Facing South Florida we air a series of stories involving the deaths of 14 patients who resided at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

For the first time we will hear from employees of the nursing home who say they did everything they could in the hours and days after Hurricane Irma hit and the center lost power.

You will hear from a hospital executive who says she called Governor Scott’s cellphone for help

And we also talk to Jim Cobb, a New Orleans Attorney hired by the rehabilitation center.

It’s the first time an official representative from the nursing home speaks out, nearly two months after the incident.

Guest: Gary Cohen, Attorney who is representing some of the families whose loved ones were inside the nursing home.

