Dolphins Week 10 Injury Report: T.J. McDonald Activated, Ja’Wuan James To IR & Mike Pouncey Goes Back-To-Back

By Abraham Gutierrez

Looking to get back on the winning track, the Miami Dolphins put the finishing touches on this week’s preparations, and will have all hands on deck in their quest to shock the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers in Week 10.

According to Adam Gase’s official NFL Week 10 injury report, everyone on the active roster participated in this week’s practice. Fins fans will be glad to know not a single player was ruled out of Monday night’s contest in Charlotte.

Nevertheless, Gase and his staff did make a few surprising moves that are certainly worth noting heading into Week 10.

Ja’Wuan James Placed on Injured Reserve

Bringing his 2017 NFL season to an abrupt halt, the Miami Dolphins placed offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve this week. The fourth-year man out of Tennessee suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday night’s loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Initially, James’ hammy was thought to be week-to-week, but after further evaluation, the injury proved to be more severe. Thus, the Fins decided to place their former first-round draft pick on season-ending IR. Jesse Davis and/or Sam Young are expected to replace James in the lineup.

Dolphins Activate safety T.J. McDonald

With James’ spot available, Miami activated safety T.J. McDonald from the suspended list. After missing the first eight games of the season due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the former USC standout is expected to make his Fins debut next to Reshad Jones in the secondary.

Drafted in the third round by the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, McDonald brings with him a career-resume that includes 285 tackles, 5 sacks, 17 passes-defended, 4 interceptions and a forced fumble.

Great Sign for Mike Pouncey and Miami’s Offense

For the first time since the 2016 NFL season, center Mike Pouncey practiced on consecutive days. Due to a long and well-documented history of hip issues, Thursday had been Pouncey’s designated rest-day, following full participation in Wednesday’s practice session.

For this first time this season that changed, and going up against the NFL’s best defense (in terms of total yards), the timing couldn’t be better for Miami’s anemic offensive attack.

“He feels like he needs to be out there more, and it was a good thing,” Gase said of Pouncey’s back-to-back practice sessions this week. “We’ll be smart, we’re not going to give him a gazillion reps.

“Him going out there—especially on the day we work on third down—we have a lot to clean up there, which has been pretty obvious, so, I think he feels like he can help in that area and start to practice.”

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 10 Injury Report & Game Statuses

Questionable

(CB) Bobby McCain (Hamstring) –Full Participation in Practice

(G) Ted Larsen (Biceps) –Full Participation in Practice

(LB) Mike Hull (Shoulder/Ankle) –Full Participation in Practice

(RB) Damien Williams (Illness) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(S) Michael Thomas (Knee) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(WR) Jakeem Grant (Illness) –Limited Participation in Practice

No Game-Status Designation