Cyclist Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle In Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – An early morning accident has left a cyclist dead.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, a vehicle hit a cyclist around the 1200 block of South University Drive at approximately 3:19 a.m.

Jonadin Saint-Louis, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Saint-Louis was riding his bicycle northbound on University Drive inside the bicycle lane.

As he approached the 1200 block of University Drive, a 2013 Hyundai Tuscon driven by Alexandra Malikah Olivier, 19, struck Saint-Louis from behind, causing him to be ejected from the bike and land on the hood and windshield of her car.

Olivier and her passenger, Paula Jennie Santiago, 20, told police they did not see Saint-Louis prior to the crash.

Per police, the two women heard a “bang” before the vehicle’s airbags deployed, filling the car with smoke.

Olivier and Santiago told police they feared the car was on fire and jumped out while it was still moving.

The vehicle continued north on University Drive before striking a concrete pole in the 100 block of North University Drive.

The women suffered minor injuries from impacting the roadway and were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital Pembroke for treatment.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department continues to investigate the crash.

They have not said whether alcohol played a factor.