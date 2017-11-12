3 Florida Police Officers Stabbed In Tussle With Suspect

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — Several law enforcement officers were sent to the hospital after responding to a call of a woman being beaten.
Authorities say three Florida police officers suffered stab wounds and cuts while trying to arrest the suspect, who had a knife.
The city of Clearwater said in a news release Sunday that all three officers were treated and released from a local hospital.
Investigators say the officers were responding Saturday night to reports of a man beating a woman.
As they were trying to make the arrest, the man produced the knife and attacked the officers.
The suspect is identified as 36-year old Justin Shuford, who is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and domestic battery.
It wasn’t clear Sunday if Shuford had a lawyer to represent him.
