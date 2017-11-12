3 Florida Police Officers Stabbed In Tussle With Suspect

Filed Under: Clearwater, Local TV, Officers Stabbed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — Several law enforcement officers were sent to the hospital after responding to a call of a woman being beaten.

Authorities say three Florida police officers suffered stab wounds and cuts while trying to arrest the suspect, who had a knife.

The city of Clearwater said in a news release Sunday that all three officers were treated and released from a local hospital.

Investigators say the officers were responding Saturday night to reports of a man beating a woman.

As they were trying to make the arrest, the man produced the knife and attacked the officers.

The suspect is identified as 36-year old Justin Shuford, who is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and domestic battery.

It wasn’t clear Sunday if Shuford had a lawyer to represent him.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch