Family Of Sgt. La David Johnson Attends Rep. Wilson’s Prayer Service

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Frederica Wilson, John Kelly, Local TV, Marybel Rodriguez, Niger

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A prayer service was held in Miami Saturday to honor members of the military, as well as Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, acting as a “voice for the voiceless,” organizers said.

Family Of Sgt. La David Johnson Attends Rep. Wilsons Prayer Service

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL) and Reverend Al Sharpton attend a prayer service in Miami on Nov. 11, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

Held at the Saint Agnes’ Episcopal Church at 1750 N.W. 3rd Avenue, clergy, community leaders and residents filled the church pews. Reverend Al Sharpton, President of National Action Network, served as the keynote speaker and the prayer circle included faith leaders from the African American Council of Christian Clergy.

“In an effort towards healing and unifying our community during these times of pain and conflict, faith leaders will join together at a prayer service to cover Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24) in prayer as she continues to be a voice for the voiceless,” said a statement from the congresswoman’s office.

Rep. Wilson recently faced off with President Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly following a phone call with the widow of Sgt. LaDavid Johnson, one of four U.S. soldiers killed in the line of duty in Niger, Africa in October.

Sgt. Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, and members of their family, also received a special prayer.

Wilson publicly criticized Trump for what she felt were insensitive remarks he made during a condolences call after Sgt. Johnson’s death.

