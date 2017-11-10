Florida University Offers ‘White Racism’ Class

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) — A new course at a Florida university is raising eyebrows – ‘White Racism.’
The class is being offered during the Spring semester at Florida Gulf Coast University, according to WTVF.
It’s something that has some students torn.
“I thought the name was a little dramatic,” student Jamar Arrindell said.
Other students agree with the decision to have a class about it.
“I think it’s important for us to talk through it so we can understand each other’s sides,” student Vanessa Fernandez said.
Sociology Professor Dr. Ted Thornhill will be teaching the course.
“In order to move the conversation forward people have to get comfortable with getting uncomfortable,” said Thornhill.
The professor said the class was not developed in response to racially insensitive messages found across the university last year but instead to give students the opportunity to learn about the history of racism.
“Silence is not the answer,” said Professor Thornhill.