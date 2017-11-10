Trump Urges Vietnam To Push Back Against North Korea’s “Twisted Fantasies”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump continues his twelve day trip to Asia with a stop in Vietnam where he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation or APEC summit.

One lingering question is whether he will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin who will also be attending the conference.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president is not scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart. The Kremlin, however, says the two leaders will meet on the sidelines “one way or another.”

“There’s no formal meeting or anything scheduled for them. Now, they’re going to be in the same place, are they going to bump into each other and say hello? Certainly possible and likely but in terms of a scheduled, formal meeting there’s not one on the calendar,” said Sanders.

After touching down in Da Nang, Mr. Trump urged business leaders in the region to help push back against North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

“The future of this region and its beautiful people must not be held hostage to a dictator’s twisted fantasies of violent conquest and nuclear blackmail,” he said.

The president also spoke trade and again, as he did earlier in the week in China, blamed his predecessors, not other nations, for unfair deals.

“From this day forward we will compete on a fair and equal basis. We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore,” said Mr. Trump.

The president went on to say, countries that abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization may partner with the U.S., those that don’t will no longer be tolerated.

First Lady Melania Trump is wrapping up her trip to Asia. She stayed behind one more day in China to visit the Beijing Zoo and Great Wall before heading back to the U.S.