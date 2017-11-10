RADAR 11: Seniors Making One Last Impression

With the state playoffs getting under way this week, there are a number of athletes who will be in the spotlight for the final time in their high school career.

After all those camps, combines, practices, games and the daily grinds to do what they can to get noticed, is just weeks from coming to an end.

Sad as it is, this Class of 2018 went through the past four years very quickly. With the playoffs for some – and others having a chance to participate in the post-season all-star games – the exposure opportunities for those without scholarships have come down to this.

As we do each and every week of the season – to keep you updated on recruiting – we bring you prospects on the rise. Here are 6 seniors who needed a little push:

2018 – Jaden Braziel, LB, 6-1, 230, Weston Cypress Bay. One of the athletes who has flown under the radar too long. In year where the Lightning failed to make the playoffs, talented young men like this – with size and skill – were not as exposed as they should be. He is the kind of player who has a nose for the ball and enjoys playing the game. Check this quality talent out and watch how he loves this game.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8333554/jaden-braziel

2018 – Michael Cox, Jr., QB, 6-1, 170, Miami Southridge. Since his sophomore year at Miami Sunset and on to a state championship last season with the Spartans, here is a classic under-exposed talent, who has accomplished more than 70 perfect of this current senior class. Winning two districts and one state title in three years is indeed impressive. Also won a world championship as an MVP in Europe – where his mother was born. A real talent that will land somewhere.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5410426/michael-cox-jr

2018 – Markel Grant, RB, 5-10, 195, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely. This is another quality runner who started his career at Piper and made his way over to play of the Tigers. A very gifted back who combines speed and power with the ability to turn the ball up field. Prospects like this need to be watched in person – because he also adds a leadership element as well.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8210575/markel-grant-kel

2018 – Cameron King, DL/OG, 5-11, 296, South Miami. If you have followed this program over the past few seasons, you will see so much improvement and passion for the sport. Over the years, the Cobras have been up and down, and with quality prospects like this – lining up on both sides of the ball – things have improved, with the team advancing to the state playoffs. King is one of those athletes who really needs to be watched to really appreciate what he brings to the table.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7505313/cameron-king

2018 – Ronaldo Marquina, OG, 6-5, 305, Miami High. In a program that really turned the corner this year – with Sedrick Irvin raking over as head coach, a lot was learned. This is lineman who has the size, athletic ability and quickness to play this game at the next level. While there is work to do, reaching that next level, this is someone who loves to play the game and is willing to put in the work. Many want to see how things work out over the next few years.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6696511/ronaldo-marquina

2018 – Robzel Sylvester, TE, Plantation. This is still one of the players who was a rising young prospect two years ago – still looking for a place to showcase his many talents. Returned this year with plenty of experience and passion to make an impression. Just like so many other talented football players, all he needs his a chance to show what he can do. His potential is still through the roof!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6094002/robzel-sylvester

