Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity Shutdown at FSU After Pledge Death

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Four days after Florida State University suspended all Greek life in the wake of a fraternity pledge’s death, now that fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi, is shutdown completely.
On Friday, the fraternity’s national organization revoked the charter of its Beta Eta Chapter at FSU. In a statement, Pi Kappa Phi’s CEO Mark Timmes said it was because they had determined “the chapter violated the fraternity’s social event management policies at an event on November 2.”
That’s when 20-year-old pledge Andrew Coffey of Pompano Beach was found unresponsive the morning after an off-campus party. Coffey was given medical treatment but died on the scene.
With the charter’s revocation, all of the chapter’s operations will cease immediately.
“Pi Kappa Phi’s board of directors determined closing the chapter is the only appropriate action,” Timmes statement said. “The fraternity provides our students with the education, training, and mature adult guidance to make good choices and to understand the consequences of their decisions. Pi Kappa Phi holds our chapters and individual members accountable for the choices they make through our conduct process.”
“Our prayers remain with Andrew’s family and friends,” added Timmes. “We are thankful for the university’s ongoing support of the students impacted by this tragedy.”
Tallahassee police continue to investigate the off-campus fraternity party and Coffey’s death. National officials said they have directed FSU fraternity members to cooperate with the investigation.
On November 6, Florida State President John Thrasher suspended all Greek life activities indefinitely.
“I want to send a serious message, I really do,” said Thrasher. “We’ve got a serious problem.”
Thrasher also banned alcohol at all recognized student organization functions. FSU has more than 700 such organizations outside of the Greek community.