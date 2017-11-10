New Task Force Investigating Hollywood Sex Abuse Allegations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Comedian Louis C.K. is among the latest celebrity names to become embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has created a special task force to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in Hollywood.
Lacey said her task force is working in coordination with the LAPD and Beverly Hills police departments.
The task force includes specially trained deputy district attorneys and veteran sex crimes prosecutors to work together to ensure a uniformed approach to the legal review.
Nearly 70 women have come forward with allegations about Harvey Weinstein, who is also being investigated by New York City prosecutors.
The L.A. times said more than 200 women have accused Director James Toback of sexual misconduct and actor Ed Westwick is the subject of two rape allegations from 2014.
All three men have denied wrongdoing.
Sex crimes cases can be difficult to prove.
Lacey directs the largest office of its kind in the nation.
She said Thursday she had not received any cases from law enforcement agencies for possible criminal filings.
The B.B.C also announced it is pulling a new Agatha Christie adaptation from its holiday television schedule due to the allegations against Westwick.