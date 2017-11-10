In The Recruiting Huddle: Torey Morrison – South Dade

PLAYER: Torey Morrison
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade
CLASS: 2021
HEIGHT: 5-8
WEIGHT: 155
SCOUTING: Last year as an 8th grader at Keys Gate Charter, this outstanding football talent, dazzled several defenses with his ability to run and throw the ball. His move to play for the nearby Buccaneers this season has resulted in so many positives for this rising standout, who reminds so many of current Northwestern four-year starter Tutu Atwell. With Morrison, he brings the same things to the table as Atwell did three years ago – when first arriving. He is quick, has a strong arm and reads the defenses as well as anyone his age. You can guarantee that if Morrison stays healthy over the next few years, he will set many total offense records for this tremendous program. Never watched him play? Make plans to see he and his teammates in the second round of the state playoffs. You will not be disappointed!
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7598631/torey-morrison