In The Recruiting Huddle: Torey Morrison – South Dade

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, South Dade, Torey Morrison

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Torey Morrison South Dade

PLAYER: Torey Morrison

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade

CLASS: 2021

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: Last year as an 8th grader at Keys Gate Charter, this outstanding football talent, dazzled several defenses with his ability to run and throw the ball. His move to play for the nearby Buccaneers this  season has resulted in so many positives for this rising standout, who reminds so many of current Northwestern four-year starter Tutu Atwell. With Morrison, he brings the same things to the table as Atwell did three years ago – when first arriving. He is quick, has a strong arm and reads the defenses as well as anyone his age. You can guarantee that if Morrison stays healthy over the next few years, he will set many total offense records for this tremendous program. Never watched him play? Make plans to see he and his teammates in the second round of the state playoffs. You will not be disappointed!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7598631/torey-morrison

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Torey Morrison South Dade

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch