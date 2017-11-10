Heroes Among Us: “It Was A Very Special Honor” To Serve, Says WWII Vet

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – 75 years ago, George Ahern was just 18 years old.

That’s when he signed up for an adventure of a lifetime when he enlisted in the US Army during WWII.

He wasn’t told much about where he would be deployed but accepted his fate with open arms.

George was shipped off to the other side of the world; Cavite, a province in the Philippines.

He served in the 112th Calvary Regiment Combat team, preparing for 3 years for Japan to invade.

Even while waiting for the enemy to attack George found joy in the new and unknown.

“I enjoyed it, I was young. Everything was something new to me,” George said. “We were used mainly in New Caledonia which was at that time just south of Guadalcanal and we were used in the mountain section of New Caledonia to patrol it in the event that we lost Guadalcanal.”

“It was a very special honor to belong to the United States Calvary Service.”

George was discharged in October of 1945 and for the past 63 years he and his wife have called South Florida home.

Recently he was honored at the Florida Panthers Game.

With some help, he stood at attention for the national anthem and not long after did the same as the arena stood and honored him.

George, on behalf of CBS4 and the Panthers we would like to say out thank you for your service.