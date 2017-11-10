College GameDay Taking Over University Of Miami Campus

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – College GameDay taking over the University of Miami.

The show is a few hours away, but around campus, green and orange have been seen for days.

Returning to Miami for its seventh time, this will be the first time the show is on campus.

“This is a beautiful campus. We know the students are excited about the way the team is playing and we want to showcase that,” said College GameDay Host Rece Davis.

Davis loves the South Florida weather here in mid-November.

Joining him on the show is Chris “The Bear” Fallica. He graduated from UM in 1994.

“This is very unique. It’s going to be very Miami, very South Florida. You have the pools, the palmetto trees, the bright colors. It will sell itself,” Fallica said.

And selling a great experience is something the university is hoping for by having the show on campus.

“What a beautiful setting we have here. People are going to see that we have a great school here and we will get some great PR from this event,” said University of Miami Athletic Director Blake James.

Both the school and the show have a feeling this scene may repeat itself in the future.

For now they are hoping for a great first show.

“I️ think everything will go as planned. We’re looking forward to a great College GameDay,” James said.