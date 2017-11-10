Police: Mom Forced Child To Put Hand On Stove As Punishment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother is in trouble with the law after allegedly making her son put his hand on a hot stove as a form of punishment.
The 6-year-old child told police his mother, Miriam Rebolledo, 29, had him put his hand on a hot stove on Wednesday.
In court Friday, a judge reprimanded Rebolledo who is of Colombian descent, saying, “Maybe in Colombia, it’s okay to reprimand your child by putting their hand on a stove, but in the United States of America, it’s not.”
Rebolledo reportedly told police she was punishing him for hitting students at his school.
According to her police report, Rebolledo told police she had tried to correct her child’s behavior through other methods but none of them worked.
She couldn’t take it anymore and decided to use a more extreme form of punishment, the police report says.
Police later arrested her on a charge of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm. Her bond was set at $7,500.
Her 6-year-old child is now in foster care.