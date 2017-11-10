Police: Mom Forced Child To Put Hand On Stove As Punishment

Filed Under: Child Abuse, Miami, Miriam Rebolledo

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother is in trouble with the law after allegedly making her son put his hand on a hot stove as a form of punishment.

The 6-year-old child told police his mother, Miriam Rebolledo, 29, had him put his hand on a hot stove on Wednesday.

In court Friday, a judge reprimanded Rebolledo who is of Colombian descent, saying, “Maybe in Colombia, it’s okay to reprimand your child by putting their hand on a stove, but in the United States of America, it’s not.”

Rebolledo reportedly told police she was punishing him for hitting students at his school.

According to her police report, Rebolledo told police she had tried to correct her child’s behavior through other methods but none of them worked.

She couldn’t take it anymore and decided to use a more extreme form of punishment, the police report says.

Police later arrested her on a charge of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm. Her bond was set at $7,500.

Her 6-year-old child is now in foster care.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch