Bizarre Police Chase In Oklahoma Ends With A Crash & Jolt

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSMiami) — A lengthy and bizarre police chase in Oklahoma City ended with a crash and a jolt.

Police were chasing a reportedly stolen pickup with a trailer. The driver, at one point, appeared to stop and ask a mailman for directions.

Then he took off again and almost caused a crash. A short time later, the driver ended up on a dead end street and crashed through a gate into a field.

While in the field, the pickup lost the trailer and several police officers followed through the field.

The pickup managed to get back onto a roadway before driving into another field.

The driver stopped periodically during the chase to get rid of items including a heavy toolbox and cut barbed wire away from the vehicle. He also appeared to be on the phone for most of the chase.

At one point, a man tried to confront the suspect while he was unloading the pickup and also shot one of the pickup’s tires, flattening it.

But that still didn’t stop him.

The driver drove into another field. According to local media reports, the suspect went on Facebook Live several times during the chase to apologize, ask for an attorney and to see how far he can go.

At one point, he was driving backwards the entire time while in the field. But the chase stalled out during his last ditch effort to escape when he crashed into a pond.

He tried to run away from police after crashing the pickup but one officer managed to get close enough to use a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.