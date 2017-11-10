Get Social And Help Those Suffering In Puerto Rico

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Puerto Rico’s slow recovery after Hurricane Maria is getting a shot in the arm from South Florida.
CBS4 has teamed up with the City of Pembroke Pines and AARP to help the storm victims by putting on a benefit concert tonight, Nov. 11th.
It’s called Viernes Social, or Social Friday.
The show, hosted by CBS4’s Eliott Rodrigez, features several artists including Tito Puente Jr., Nestor Torres, Carlos Oliva, and Michael Stuart.
The fun takes place tonight at 8 p.m. at the Charles Dodge City Center, at 601 City Center Way, in Pembroke Pines.
All proceeds from this event will go to the AARP Foundation Hurricane Relief Fund and will be matched, up to a certain level, by AARP.
Tickets are on sale now for $25 at Ticketmaster.com.