Real-Life Iron Man Sets World Record

Filed Under: Iron Man, Jet Suit, World Record

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

READING, England (CBSMiami/CNN) — Move over Tony Stark, there’s a new Iron Man in town and he just set a world record.

Pilot Richard Browning of England invented a jet suit called “Daedalus”, which features six gas turbines with a combined thrust of 286 pounds. Browning used the suit to soar into the Guinness World Record books by reaching a speed of 32.02 mph while wearing the gear.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing though.

One of Browning’s attempts saw him end up in a lake.

Nevertheless, he now holds the title for the fastest speed achieved in a body-controlled jet engine power suit.

(©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch