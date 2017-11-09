Real-Life Iron Man Sets World Record

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
READING, England (CBSMiami/CNN) — Move over Tony Stark, there’s a new Iron Man in town and he just set a world record.
Pilot Richard Browning of England invented a jet suit called “Daedalus”, which features six gas turbines with a combined thrust of 286 pounds. Browning used the suit to soar into the Guinness World Record books by reaching a speed of 32.02 mph while wearing the gear.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing though.
One of Browning’s attempts saw him end up in a lake.
Nevertheless, he now holds the title for the fastest speed achieved in a body-controlled jet engine power suit.
