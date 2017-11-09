Puerto Rico Hit By Massive Power Outage

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Local TV, Power Outage, Puerto Rico, San Juan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (CBSMiami/CNN) — Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan, has been hit with a massive power outage as they struggle to recuperate from Hurricane Maria.

The problem is with a failure on a main north-south transmission line, said Fernando Padilla, an official with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, known as PREPA.

“It was a mechanical issue on the line, could have happened at any line,” he said. “It’s being patrolled and repaired by PREPA.”

Power went out about 11:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET).

Homes and businesses that had been on grid power had to restart generators if they had them.

Power generation plummeted from over 40% of capacity to 18% on Thursday, PREPA said.

Much of Puerto Rico has been without power since Hurricane Maria smashed the island on September 20th.

(©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch