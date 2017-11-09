Person Shot, Another Stabbed At Miami Barbershop

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are trying to figure out what led to a stabbing and shooting in front of a downtown business.
Crime tape cordoned off the front of the Cooperstown Barber Shop in a strip shopping plaza at 20th Street and NW 22nd Avenue.
Miami police said one person was shot, another was stabbed. Both were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. Both are in serious condition.
Police are trying to determine if the two injured people assaulted each other, or were their wounds inflicted by a third person.
