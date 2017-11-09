OshKosh B’Gosh Recalls Quilted Jackets Over Choking Hazard

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — This is an important recall for parents and caregivers!
OshKosh B’Gosh is recalling thousands of their Baby B’gosh quilted jackets made between August and September of this year.
The company says the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard to your child.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is asking parents and caregivers to keep the recalled jackets away from children.
OshKosh B’Gosh is offering a full refund.
To contact the company about the recall, call 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or click here to fill out a replacement form online.