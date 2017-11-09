OshKosh B’Gosh Recalls Quilted Jackets Over Choking Hazard

Filed Under: Consumer, Local TV, OshKosh, Recall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — This is an important recall for parents and caregivers!

OshKosh Baby B’gosh Quilted Jackets (Courtesy: CPSC)

OshKosh B’Gosh is recalling thousands of their Baby B’gosh quilted jackets made between August and September of this year.

The company says the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard to your child.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is asking parents and caregivers to keep the recalled jackets away from children.

OshKosh B’Gosh is offering a full refund.

To contact the company about the recall, call 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or click here to fill out a replacement form online.

