Last Day To Apply For Hurricane Food Assistance

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is the last day for people impacted by Hurricane Irma to apply for emergency food assistance.
Long lines have already formed outside of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and the BB&T Center in Sunrise where the Department of Children and Families is accepting applications for the “Food for Florida” federal disaster program. Noth locations open at 7 a.m.
So many people turned out at the stadium on Wednesday that officials had to turn some away in the afternoon.
Today, applications will be processed for people whose last names begin with “Q” through “Z”.
DCF said those planning to apply for aid should preregister here.
Sunrise and Miami Gardens police advise people to avoid the area around the stadium and the BB&T Center if they can because of heavy traffic and congestion.
DCF says the requirements for benefits include having suffered a loss of food or power, damage to the home or self-employment property, loss of income or other disaster-related expenses.
Also, keep in mind you have to follow the policies of the Hard Rock and BB&T Center when it comes to what you’re allowed to bring while you wait.
For more information on Hard Rock Stadium policies, click here.
BB&T’s bag and personal item policy will be strictly enforced at this event. Bags or personal items larger than 12 by 12 inches, backpacks, coolers, umbrellas, and chairs are not permitted in the exterior line or inside of the BB&T Center building.