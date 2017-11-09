In The Recruiting Huddle: Irshaad Davis – Carol City

PLAYER: Irshaad Davis
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Miami Carol City
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 165
SCOUTING: Yet another football talent that we had the chance to watch from the start of his career. A very solid athlete who has always been an aggressive prospect who will attack the receiver and be a very physical presence on the field. A very fluid secondary standout who began at Norland and has progressed over the past two seasons, playing a key role in the 2016 state championship season. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Carlton, who is a standout at Auburn University, Irshaad has received interest from several schools – and is looking for the state playoffs as a canvas for his work. Solid player who is also a quality teammate.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4327331/irshaad-davis
DAVIS PHOTO COURTESY OF FOOTBALL HOTBED