In The Recruiting Huddle: Irshaad Davis – Carol City

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Irshaad Davis

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Miami Carol City

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Yet another football talent that we had the chance to watch from the start of his career. A very solid athlete who has always been an aggressive prospect who will attack the receiver and be a very physical presence on the field. A very fluid secondary standout who began at Norland and has progressed over the past two seasons, playing a key role in the 2016 state championship season. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Carlton, who is a standout at Auburn University, Irshaad has received interest from several schools – and is looking for the state playoffs as a canvas for his work. Solid player who is also a quality teammate.     

