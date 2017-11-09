Holocaust Memorial In Miami Beach Commemorates Kristallnacht

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Local Holocaust survivors and community leaders will join hundreds of residents in a solemn commemoration of Kristallnacht.
The event is happening at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, located at 1933-1945 Meridian Avenue.
Two key speakers for this event with be Sheryl Silver Ochayon of Israel’s Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and Holocaust survivor Herbert Karliner of Miami Beach, who witnessed Kristallnacht, the “night of broken glass,” as a young man.
Kristallnacht was a series of coordinated attacks by the Nazi’s against Jews in Germany and parts of Austria on November 9th and 10th, 1938.
At the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach program, Karliner will share his memories of that fateful night and its aftermath, which ultimately led to the murder of his parents and sisters at Auschwitz.
Kristallnacht resulted in the deaths of 91 Jews and the incarceration of 30,000 in concentration camps.
The streets were covered with broken glass from the shattered windows of Jewish-owned homes and stores that were vandalized and looted during the attacks.
Synagogues were burned and Torah scrolls were desecrated.
Kristallnacht became a harbinger of the Holocaust, and is now observed as a remembrance of the six million Jews who died at the hands of the Nazis and their collaborators.