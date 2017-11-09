Florida Dairy Loses Publix As Client Following Animal Abuse Scandal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix Supermarkets has stopped buying milk from a major Florida dairy after allegations of animal cruelty were brought against the operation.

Video of dairy cows being beaten and jabbed with a steel rod, or rebar, was taken by an undercover operative with the activist group Animal Recovery Mission, or ARM.

The activist was hired as a worker for Okeechobee based Larson Dairy, the largest milk producer in the state.

ARM says the steel rod the animals were beaten with were used to make them move more quickly into and out of their milking stalls.

“On day one, we started seeing serious abuse by the milkers, by the managers, by the foremen,” said Richard Couto with ARM.

ARM says their member worked at the farm for a little less than a month.

“Imagine a piece of steel rebar being jabbed in the head of any living thing,” Couto said.

The behavior wasn’t isolated. ARM says that its agent witnessed the abuse every day.

“The abuse continued as the days went on,” Cuoto said.

At Larson’s corporate headquarters no one would speak to CBS4 news, but owner Jacob Larson) issued a statement saying, “We have strict protocols involving animal care and clearly the behavior shown in this video goes against everything we stand for and will not be tolerated.”

He said the worker featured in the ARM video has been terminated. The statement did not comment on ARM’s claims that numerous workers and supervisors engaged in the same behavior, beating cows with steel rods.

Among the dairy’s biggest customers is Publix Supermarkets. Publix issued a statement Thursday saying, “…We are disturbed by the images and shocked by the cruelty shown toward the animals. We are suspending raw milk deliveries from that farm. At Publix, we care about and are committed to animal welfare.”

ARM has given the recordings to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

A high level source in the state attorney’s office for the 19th circuit calls the images “ugly” and “disturbing.”

The case is now under criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it is taking the behavior at the dairy “very seriously” and will investigate to what extent employees or managers participated in it, or knew about it.