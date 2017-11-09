Fish Hooks Found In Meatballs In Dog Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORMOND BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are hoping to reel in whoever left meatballs stuffed with fish hooks at a popular dog park.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its official Facebook page that the potentially deadly meatballs were discovered Tuesday at Bicentennial Park in Ormond Beach.
A resident said that she had found five meatballs in the small dog park and that someone else had taken their dog to an animal hospital, along with two other meatballs. A deputy searched the area and found one other meatball with a hook inside.
Park employees closed the area and conducted several searches. No other meatballs were found.
Veterinarians say the dog they treated hadn’t swallowed any hooks but confirmed hooks were present in both meatballs the owner had brought.
