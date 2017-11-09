Safety Alert: Parents, Children Keep An Eye Out For This Man

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Police are asking parents and children in Davie to be on guard as they search for a man who tried to lure a child into his van.

Police released a sketch of the man a 10-year-old girl said tried to lure her into his van.

According to detectives, the girl was riding her bike and a van with a man inside approached her.

She said the man offered her $20, which she refused and left.

She described him as Hispanic between 30 and 40-years-old with a beard and short hair.

He’s possibly in an older model blue Dodge Caravan with a dent in the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Spiller at (954) 693-8270 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

