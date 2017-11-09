It’s Not Too Late For Miami Residents To Enroll For 2018 Medical Coverage

By Mario McKellop

Florida residents interested in getting health insurance coverage next year can do so, but they need to act quickly. The 2018 National Open Enrollment period, which runs from now until Dec. 15, 2017, allows Floridians to enroll, renew or change their health care plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

And thanks to Covering Florida, anyone who needs assistance navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace can get it. As Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas explains in the above video, the organization is employing hundreds of multi-lingual Navigators who assist individuals with enrolling, re-enrolling or changing health care plans. It’s important to note that the assistance provided by the Navigators is both free and confidential.

Floridians can make an appointment with a local Navigator by following this link or by calling (877) 813-9115. Additionally, individuals can also attend a variety of enrollment events that will be taking place throughout the state from now until Dec. 15. To get more information on these enrollment events, follow this link.

When meeting with a Navigator, Floridians can create or update an account for the Health Insurance Marketplace. For first-time applicants, this process will involve filling out forms detailing their income, household size, address and other information. Then, Navigators will help consumers compare various healthcare plans and find the one that best suits their needs. Navigators also assist Floridians who already have coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace re-enroll, update their information for the New Year, and choose a different health plan.

Again, it’s important to note that the assistance provided by Navigators is free and confidential. To get help navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace, Floridians just need to make an appointment or attend an enrollment event before the open enrollment period ends on Dec. 15.