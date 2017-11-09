Child Not Strapped In Car Seat Dies In Crash

Filed Under: Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Lauderdale Crash, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A four-year-old girl who died when the car she was in slammed into a utility pole was not strapped into a car seat.

The driver of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta carrying Majesty Folson was trying to make a U-turn in front of oncoming vehicles when it was hit by a Nissan Pathfinder, which couldn’t avoid the crash. It hit the passenger side of the Jetta, sending it into the utility pole.

Three other people in the car were injured in the Tuesday night crash near Fort Lauderdale.

All four people in the Jetta were critically injured and the child later died of her injuries.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt and a car seat wasn’t found.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch