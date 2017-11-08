University Of Miami Hosts Pep Rally For Football, Basketball And Volleyball Teams

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami is holding a pep rally for several of it’s sports teams on Wednesday.
The rally will be held at The Rock on the UM campus.
Events will begin at 6:30 p.m. and those attending will receive free Sebastian the Ibis t-shirts and free ice cream courtesy of Cold Stone Creamery.
Much of the attention this week is on football, as the No. 7 Hurricanes prepare to host major rival and third ranked Notre Dame this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t excitement for basketball season, which begins this week for the Miami men and women.
They kick off the season during a doubleheader at the Watsco Center on Friday night, starting with the women at 6 p.m. followed by the men at 8.
Head coaches Jim Larranaga and Katie Meier, along with their squads, will be at Wednesday’s rally.
The men’s basketball team enters the seasoned ranked 13th.
The Hurricanes women’s volleyball team will also be on hand at the pep rally. Led by head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara, they are currently ranked 30th in the NCAA with a 15-5 record.