Trump Warns North Korea Not To Test “America’s Resolve”

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has arrived in China, the third leg of his Asian tour, where he’s expected to talk trade and North Korea.
His first stop, the Forbidden City where he’ll sit down for a welcome tea with the Chinese leadership. In addition to trade, the president is expected to focus heavily on reining in North Korea.
Before leaving South Korea earlier in the day, Mr. Trump had a message for North Korean Leader Kim Jung Un.
“History is filled with discarded regimes that have foolishly tested America’s resolve,” he said while addressing the National Assembly in Seoul.
Mr. Trump urged Kim Jong Un to abandon his quest for nuclear arms.
“The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in great danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face,” he said.
The president, though, did dial back the fiery rhetoric he has sometimes used in the past and insisted there is a peaceful solution to this conflict.
“It begins with an end to the aggression of your regime, a stop to your development of ballistic missiles and complete, verifiable and total denuclearization,” he said.
The president’s day got off to an inauspicious start. An attempt to make a surprise morning trip to the border with the north was aborted — just minutes before landing — due to a soupy fog thank blanketed the demilitarized zone.
President Trump now begins two full days of meetings with Chinese president Xi Jinping. The President and first lady will leave China for Vietnam tomorrow night.